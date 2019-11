× One person dead in Marshall County wreck

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – One person was killed in a wreck near Grant Friday morning, Marshall County authorities said.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the wreck happened on Simpson Point Road near Grant. Two vehicles were involved, Sims said, and one person was dead.

The person’s name was not immediately released.

Simpson Point Road was closed in the area.

Alabama State Troopers will handle the investigation into the wreck.