North Sand Mountain gets loud for the final Pep Rally of the Week!

HIGDON, Ala. - The Thundering Herd thundered their way into a fantastic Jack's Pep Rally of the Week finale Friday!

The North Sand Mountain Bison won the season's last pep rally handily -- and they brought the energy!

The band was going strong, the cheerleaders were hyped and put on a great skit for the football players, and the whole student body was loud and proud of their team!

North Sand Mountain travels to Pisgah for Friday night's game.

