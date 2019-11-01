× Man charged with Halloween party knife attack in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police say a fight at a Halloween party ended with a victim at the hospital and a man in jail.

Wallace Earl Beckwith, 52, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree assault.

Florence police said Beckwith assaulted a 43-year-old man with a knife at a Halloween party in the 2200 block of Shade Avenue on Sunday. Police did not say what the altercation was about.

The victim went to North Alabama Medical Center with multiple lacerations and is recovering, they said.