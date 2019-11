Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - Lawrence County snapped a four game losing streak on Thursday night, beating Rogers 41-20 to finish the 2019 campaign with a 4-6 overall record. With the loss, the Pirates fall to 3-7 on the year.

UP NEXT: Lawrence County did not make the playoffs, but ended the year on a high note.

Rogers will travel to Priceville to face the Bulldogs in the first round of the Class 4A Playoffs.