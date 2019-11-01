× Jordan Road extension opens Friday, November 1, new traffic patterns in effect

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – After nearly two years of construction, the Jordan Road extension will open to drivers Friday.

The two-lane extension of Jordan Road runs all the way to Highway 72.

It’s meant to make a much easier turn on and off of the highway.

The area has been the site of numerous accidents.

The road opens up Friday at 11 a.m.

Drivers will no longer be able to access Ryland Pike from Highway 72 East.

Instead, you will need to turn onto the new portion of Jordan Road.

Turning left from Ryland Pike onto Highway 72 East will also be eliminated.

Ryland Pike westbound will remain an on-ramp to Highway 72 East.

District 3 Commissioner Craig Hill says the final cost for the extension is still being worked out.

As this project wraps up, another will start soon right down the road – on Ryland Pike.

That project will widen the road near where Ryland and Highway 72 connects.