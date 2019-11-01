× Jackson County authorities looking for Skyline robber

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a store in Skyline at gunpoint early Friday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a person with a handgun and wearing a blue ski mask robbed the Skyline Mart on Highway 79 around 3 a.m.

The suspect brandished the gun and demanded money, authorities said. The robber then left the parking lot in a blue mid-sized car headed toward Scottsboro.

Three employees were in the store at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.