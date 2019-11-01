Check your high school football scores here!

Huntsville Havoc unveil 2019 President’s Cup Champions banner

Posted 10:43 pm, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49PM, November 1, 2019
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After two back-to-back SPHL championship wins, fans rushed to the Von Braun Center for another hopeful year for the Huntsville Havoc.

The Havoc played against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The team unveiled the 2019 President's Cup Champions banner and held the ring ceremony.

Season ticket holder Jeff Wilson said you can't beat this level of entertainment in Huntsville.

"Winning back to back championship is kind of like Alabama winning a championship or Auburn winning a championship. You know, who you support and who you follow is what's important."

The first two thousand people who entered the game received a replica 2019 championship ring. That's the kind of gift fans may want to keep handy.

The Havoc won 5-4 against the Thunderbolts.

