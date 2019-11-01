Huntsville driver’s license office now open on Saturdays, other locations open weekdays in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Many people still need to get their STAR IDs.
Monday through Friday you can head to any of the main driver license office locations but you may not get in. One of our reporters tried to make an appointment this morning and found they wouldn’t be able to get in until January 27.
Starting tomorrow morning, the driver’s license office on 1115 Church Street in Huntsville will be open on Saturdays.
From 7 a.m.-3 p.m. they will take walk-ins only, first come, first serve.
The hope is that people who aren’t able to take off work during the week can get the ID on Saturday.
Huntsville is the fourth city to get the extended hours.
You need to have the new STAR ID by October 2020.
If you head to the driver’s license office tomorrow, the new STAR ID will cost you $36.25.
You also need to bring four documents to verify your date of birth, social security number, and address.
To verify your identity, you’ll need one of the below documents:
- Valid, unexpired United States Passport
- Certified Birth Certificate
- Consular Report of Birth Abroad (Form FS-240, DS-1350, or FS-545
- Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551) issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS)
- Unexpired employment authorization document (EAD) issued by DHS (Form I-766 or Form I-688B)
- Unexpired Foreign Passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. Visa affixed, accompanied by the approved I-94 form documenting the applicant’s most recent admittance into the United States.
- Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS (Form N-550 or N-570)
- Certificate of Citizenship issued by DHS (Form N-560 or N-561)
Note: If you’ve had a change of name (marriage, adoption, court order, etc), you’ll need to produce a document verifying the change (marriage certificate, adoption papers, etc.)
To verify your Social Security number, you’ll need one of these documents:
- Social Security card
- United States Military Form DD 214
- Medicare/Medicaid Identification Card (if Social Security Number is followed by the letter A)
- W-2 Tax Form
To verify your address, you’ll need two of these items:
- Voter Registration Card
- Residential Mortgage Contract
- Current Lease or Rental agreement for housing
- Proof of payment of residential property tax (Homestead)
- Previous year tax returns bearing applicants address
- Vehicle registration bearing applicants name and address
- Utility bill (Water, Gas, or Electric) less than 90 days old
- Any State or Federal Court documents indicating residence address
- School enrollment documentation
- Defense Department Form 214 (Report of Separation)
- Sex offender registration documents
- Current Homeowners insurance policy with name and address
- Social Security benefits statements/summary mailed to your physical address
- U.S. or State Government check or other document mailed to applicants physical address
- Military Orders documenting duty station and place of residence.
In addition to the Huntsville office, there are several other offices across north Alabama:
- Colbert County – 4500 Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield, AL 35660, (256) 383-2923
- Cullman County Courthouse – 500 2nd Avenue SW, Cullman, AL 35055, (256) 775-4822
- DeKalb County – 1209 Forest Avenue North, Fort Payne, AL 35967, (256) 845-6089
- Etowah County – Building T-24 Rains Street, Gadsden, AL 35905, (256) 492-5035
- Franklin County – Franklin County Courthouse, 410 N. Jackson Avenue, Russellville, AL 35653, (256) 332-8888
- Jackson County – 102 East Laurel Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768, (256) 259-6693
- Lawrence County – 14451 Market Street, Suite 150, Moulton, AL 35650, (256) 974-2425
- Limestone County – 100 South Clinton Street, Suite C, Athens, AL 35611, (256) 233-4152
- Madison County – Redstone Arsenal (restricted to those with Arsenal access), Building 3220, Huntsville, AL 35808, (256) 539-0681
- Marshall County – 357 Blount Avenue, Guntersville, AL 35976, (256) 582-0664
- Morgan County – Morgan County Courthouse, 302 Lee Street NE, Decatur, AL 35601, (256) 351-4665