Huntsville driver's license office now open on Saturdays, other locations open weekdays in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Many people still need to get their STAR IDs.

Monday through Friday you can head to any of the main driver license office locations but you may not get in. One of our reporters tried to make an appointment this morning and found they wouldn’t be able to get in until January 27.

Starting tomorrow morning, the driver’s license office on 1115 Church Street in Huntsville will be open on Saturdays.

From 7 a.m.-3 p.m. they will take walk-ins only, first come, first serve.

The hope is that people who aren’t able to take off work during the week can get the ID on Saturday.

Huntsville is the fourth city to get the extended hours.

You need to have the new STAR ID by October 2020.

If you head to the driver’s license office tomorrow, the new STAR ID will cost you $36.25.

You also need to bring four documents to verify your date of birth, social security number, and address.

To verify your identity, you’ll need one of the below documents:

Valid, unexpired United States Passport

Certified Birth Certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (Form FS-240, DS-1350, or FS-545

Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551) issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS)

Unexpired employment authorization document (EAD) issued by DHS (Form I-766 or Form I-688B)

Unexpired Foreign Passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. Visa affixed, accompanied by the approved I-94 form documenting the applicant’s most recent admittance into the United States.

Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS (Form N-550 or N-570)

Certificate of Citizenship issued by DHS (Form N-560 or N-561)

Note: If you’ve had a change of name (marriage, adoption, court order, etc), you’ll need to produce a document verifying the change (marriage certificate, adoption papers, etc.)

To verify your Social Security number, you’ll need one of these documents:

Social Security card

United States Military Form DD 214

Medicare/Medicaid Identification Card (if Social Security Number is followed by the letter A)

W-2 Tax Form

To verify your address, you’ll need two of these items:

Voter Registration Card

Residential Mortgage Contract

Current Lease or Rental agreement for housing

Proof of payment of residential property tax (Homestead)

Previous year tax returns bearing applicants address

Vehicle registration bearing applicants name and address

Utility bill (Water, Gas, or Electric) less than 90 days old

Any State or Federal Court documents indicating residence address

School enrollment documentation

Defense Department Form 214 (Report of Separation)

Sex offender registration documents

Current Homeowners insurance policy with name and address

Social Security benefits statements/summary mailed to your physical address

U.S. or State Government check or other document mailed to applicants physical address

Military Orders documenting duty station and place of residence.

In addition to the Huntsville office, there are several other offices across north Alabama: