HomeTown Lenders Game of the Week: Albertville vs Guntersville

Where did the high school football season go? Here we are on November 1, as teams get set to play their final game of the regular season. Our Game of the Week features the state's oldest rivalry dating back to 1914. These two programs have played every year since.

This will be the 105th time that Albertville and Guntersville will take the field against one another. Both have playoff spots locked up but bragging rights are on the line more than anything.

WHNT News 19 Sports Director Rocco DiSangro was live at the games at 5 and 6 p.m. He spoke to the Aggies' coach and the Tigers' coach before the game.