Hazel Green, Geraldine finish as state volleyball runners up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Two teams entered Thursday with one dream...bringing a state championship back home to the Tennessee Valley. Hazel Green and Geraldine had the chance to do so in Birmingham.

In the Class 6A State Championship Match, Hazel Green faced off with the defending state champions from Spanish Fort. The Toros would take the first two sets, the Lady Trojans the third, then in the fourth set it was Spanish Fort getting the 25-21 win to beat Hazel Green three sets to one. Hazel Green Head Coach CoCo Tate Hughes had nothing but high praise for her team.

"I’m telling you the grit that these kids have is amazing every day," said Hughes. "It’s like I told them we’ve been in that type of situation I mean don’t think about what we’re down we just got to play like it was the first set you know. We hope for years to come that kids come and compete like we have right now our culture is really really good right now at Hazel Green."

Gracie Lynn Butler and Catherine Smith of Hazel Green were named to the Class 6A All-Tournament Team.

In the Class 3A State Title Match Geraldine took on Montgomery Academy, falling to the Eagles 20-25, 20-25, 17-25 to finish as the Class 3A State Volleyball Runners-Up. Head Coach Renee Bearden played on Geraldine's only state championship team in 2001 and couldn't be prouder of her squad.

"This bunch is a bunch that we set our goals and worked hard for them and here we are," said Bearden.