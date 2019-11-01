× Hartselle police: Man posed as vendor to steal iPhones

HARTSELLE, Ala. – A Chicago man is facing charges in Hartselle after police said he used falsified vendor identification to steal phones.

Jerico Lee Williams, 24, was arrested Wednesday by Hartselle police.

Police said Williams used a false vendor badge and presented himself as a vendor at the Hartselle Walmart to steal three iPhones. They said they also found he had a fake Georgia driver’s license.

Police said they believe Williams was staying at a local hotel with other people who could be running the same scheme at other Walmart locations.

Williams was charged with one count of first-degree theft. His bond was set at $3,375.