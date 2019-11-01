Frosty Start To Friday!

It was a very cold start to the month of November. After early highs in the lower 70s with rainy conditions Thursday, we flipped the switch Friday. It’s now dry and cold across the Tennessee Valley. Here is a look at Friday morning’s lows:

Here are a few more locations:

Meridianville: 29°

Courtland: 29°

Winchester: 30°

Crossville: 31°

Muscle Shoals: 32°

Valley Head: 32°

Lower 30s are typical for late December into January for us in the Tennessee Valley. Look for more chilly mornings into the weekend. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday mornings will likely be in the 30s again with scattered frost. We get a small break to start next week with more cold air by the end of next week.

