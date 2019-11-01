Family of Dana Fletcher retains civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The family of a Madison man shot and killed by police has retained a nationally-known civil rights attorney. Benjamin Crump will work with Romanuci & Blandin on the case.

The shooting happened outside of Planet Fitness on October 27.

Attorney Crump has issued the following statement in response: “We stand with the family of this man in demanding answers from the Madison Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Dana’s death is a tragic and unnecessary outcome from a police encounter that should have resulted in help, not death. It is another example of police overreaction and excessive use of force against people of color. The department owes his family and the public a full accounting of the facts and full transparency to get answers.”