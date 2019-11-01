District attorney urges public to respect investigation system, process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- In the aftermath of the Madison officer-involved shooting that killed 39-year-old Dana Sherrod Fletcher, some are demanding answers beyond what has already been shared by officials.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and officials say they have seen the body camera video from several officers' cameras of the shooting, but so far, they have said they will not release the video publicly.

The Huntsville/Madison County NAACP wants to provide the opportunity for the public to ask questions in a town hall.

"Hopefully they will learn," said Jerry Burnet with the NAACP. "It’s the opportunity for the public to learn the law as it is and to follow the guidelines of it.”

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard plans to be a part of that town hall. He hopes to shed light on the difficult process of an investigation like this.

“You can’t imagine a more difficult job than what they do, and it is dedicated folks who do that job," Broussard said.

Broussard said he hopes he can offer some insight into why certain evidence is held by investigators.

"The public has no right to immediate illumination to whatever they're curious about," Broussard said. "You will know in due time, but until that time, the sanctity of the system matters."

Broussard shared his thoughts on what he believes are the public's rights in this case.

"We have a constitution," Broussard said. "It's not the public's right to know, it's the particular individual who may have criminal liability attached to whatever their actions were."

Broussard compared the notion to demanding to be in a jury room during deliberation or demanding that cameras be in courtrooms.

"It's a slippery slope, and it begs the question, you demand to know? What are you going to do if you do know?" Broussard said.

The town hall starts at 6 p.m. at the Richard Showers Center located on 4600 Blue Spring Road NW in Huntsville.

For more information call the NAACP at 256-655-9330.