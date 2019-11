× Capital One experiencing technical glitches – on payday

If you can’t get into your Capital One account, you’re not alone.

Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) November 1, 2019

The company confirmed the technical issues in a tweet, saying the issues started around 8 a.m.

The issues also extended to direct deposits.

Capital One said they were working to restore services.