DECATUR, Ala. - In Thursday night action, Austin goes on to beat Athens 38-16.

The Black Bears finish the regular season with a 7-3 overall record, while Athens finishes at 7-3 as well.

UP NEXT: Austin will face Thompson on the road in the first round of the Class 7A Playoffs.

Athens will host Buckhorn in the first round of the Class 6A Playoffs.