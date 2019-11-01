Athens woman celebrates 108th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala - Darthula Moore celebrated her 108th birthday on Friday alongside family at Athens Rehabilitation Center.

Moore was born on November 1, 1911. She has lived through 19 presidential administrations, the civil rights movement, and watched generations of her family grow.

"Nineteen eleven," Moore said.

Moore's niece, Velma Lucas, said she can't imagine life without her.

"She means a lot cause she been round here this long, and I want to see her 108 more years," said Lucas.

Moore's known for her personality, her love for chewing tobacco, and busting some dance moves.

"Yeah she's a fireball," said one of her caretakers.

Moore's family said they have a history of longevity. Moore's mother lived to be 99-years-old and Moore's grandmother lived to 115-years-old.

Moore was born in Limestone County and generations of her family still live in the area.