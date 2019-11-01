× Athens man sentenced to 57 months in prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – An Athens man was sentenced to 57 months in prison on Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to authorities.

United States Attorney Jay E. Town and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson said United States District Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Kevaun Roosevelt Turner, 28, for being in possession of a pistol, stemming from an incident where he shot someone after a verbal argument.

“Protecting the public by the removal of the criminal element that commits acts of violence with a firearm was the result of the combined efforts by ATF, Athens Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Watson said.