Athens man sentenced to 57 months in prison

Posted 4:44 pm, November 1, 2019, by

Kevaun Turner (Photo: Athens PD)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – An Athens man was sentenced to 57 months in prison on Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to authorities.

United States Attorney Jay E. Town and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson said United States District Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Kevaun Roosevelt Turner, 28, for being in possession of a pistol, stemming from an incident where he shot someone after a verbal argument.

“Protecting the public by the removal of the criminal element that commits acts of violence with a firearm was the result of the combined efforts by ATF, Athens Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Watson said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.