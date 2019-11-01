Apply to participating colleges for free next week

Photo: MGN Online

College applications can cost anywhere from $30 to $75 depending on the university. Our news partner AL.com reports that some schools in Alabama want to help students carry that burden.

Next week, November 4-8, is College Application Week in Alabama where schools all over the state are waiving their application fees to encourage prospective students to apply.

Here is a list of participating schools and links to the applications. Some schools require a promotion code and it will be included below as well.

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Auburn University: ALCAC2019

Auburn University at Montgomery

Faulkner University

Fortis College: Application fee is packaged into students financial aid

Huntingdon College

Jacksonville State University: JAX2020

Judson College

Marion Military Institute

Miles College

Selma University

Spring Hill College

Stillman College

Talladega College

The University of Alabama: https://adm.ua.edu/register/free_app_week_2019

Troy University

Tuskegee University

University of Mobile

University of Montevallo

University of South Alabama

University of West Alabama

For more universities participating outside of the state of Alabama, click here.

