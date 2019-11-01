× Apply to participating colleges for free next week

College applications can cost anywhere from $30 to $75 depending on the university. Our news partner AL.com reports that some schools in Alabama want to help students carry that burden.

Next week, November 4-8, is College Application Week in Alabama where schools all over the state are waiving their application fees to encourage prospective students to apply.

Here is a list of participating schools and links to the applications. Some schools require a promotion code and it will be included below as well.

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Auburn University: ALCAC2019

Auburn University at Montgomery

Faulkner University

Fortis College: Application fee is packaged into students financial aid

Huntingdon College

Jacksonville State University: JAX2020

Judson College

Marion Military Institute

Miles College

Selma University

Spring Hill College

Stillman College

Talladega College

The University of Alabama: https://adm.ua.edu/register/free_app_week_2019

Troy University

Tuskegee University