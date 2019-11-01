Apply to participating colleges for free next week
College applications can cost anywhere from $30 to $75 depending on the university. Our news partner AL.com reports that some schools in Alabama want to help students carry that burden.
Next week, November 4-8, is College Application Week in Alabama where schools all over the state are waiving their application fees to encourage prospective students to apply.
Here is a list of participating schools and links to the applications. Some schools require a promotion code and it will be included below as well.
Auburn University: ALCAC2019
Auburn University at Montgomery
Fortis College: Application fee is packaged into students financial aid
Jacksonville State University: JAX2020
The University of Alabama: https://adm.ua.edu/register/free_app_week_2019
For more universities participating outside of the state of Alabama, click here.