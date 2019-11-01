5K Run Against Violence happening Nov. 16 in Huntsville

Posted 12:35 pm, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 02:22PM, November 1, 2019
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Jarrod Michael Lockett Foundation and The Homicide Survivor's Program present the Inaugural 5K Run Against Violence on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The run will begin at 8:30 a.m in downtown Huntsville, bringing together athletes of all abilities to support the fight against violence.

Running enthusiasts, families, men, women, children, businesses, and partners are all invited to participate or attend the event to support victims, first responders, and our community as we raise awareness of violence in our communities.

Pre-registration for the 5K run/walk is $25. The cost goes up to $35 on the day of the event. The cost for children under 5 is $15, $25 the day of the event.

All runners will receive a t-shirt and gift bag. Overall race winners and winners in each age group will be recognized as part of an awards ceremony at the end of the race, with medals to the first 250 registered runners.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

