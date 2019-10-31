× Yet another fire broke out in California this morning as firefighters continue to battle blazes across the state

(CNN) — Another fire erupted in California early Thursday morning and evacuations are underway, the Riverside County fire department told CNN.

The fire in Jurupa Valley is being called the 46 Fire because it is located on the 5300 block of 46th Street. It was reported at 12:39 a.m. local time.

The fire had spread across 75 acres and was 0% contained as of 2:45 a.m. local time, the fire department said in a news release. At least 74 firefighters are battling the blaze, which the fire department said was “burning with a rapid rate of spread.”

So far one residential structure, one mobile home and two outbuildings have been damaged, Cal Fire Riverside said in a tweet.

Hurricane-force winds have been blowing through Southern California, stoking the fires that are raging through the area.

More than 10 active wildfires are currently threatening the state, according to Cal Fire.

Among them, the Getty Fire in Los Angeles is threatening more than 7,000 homes, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. And about 40 miles northwest of the city, the Easy Fire broke out in Simi Valley Wednesday. Wind gusts of hurricane force — at least 74 mph — were reported at a weather station about seven miles north of Simi Valley.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state had secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help fight the Easy Fire. The grant allows affected local and state and agencies to apply for a 75% reimbursement of eligible fire suppression costs.