× UAH, ALDOT team up to offer free highway construction training

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The University of Alabama in Huntsville is partnering with the Alabama Department of Transportation to host free training in highway construction.

The training program will give anyone interested the chance to obtain credentials for NCCER Heavy Highway Construction Level 1.

UAH said trends show road investments will continue trending upward, meaning there will be a high demand for skilled workers with necessary skills and credentials to build highways.

NCCER’s program is targeted toward minorities, women, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals looking to launch a career in highway construction.

Those in the class will be able to test for the nationally recognized NCCER credentials and have opportunities to advance into ALDOT’s full time on-the-job training program.

Classes begin Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Calhoun-Huntsville campus.

The class has two components:

First, participants will attend classes from 8 a.m.-noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at Calhoun’s Huntsville Campus. This component runs throughout all of November and December 2019.

In 2020, classes move to evenings two times each week and one Saturday each month through July.

For additional information and to register, visit the program’s website.