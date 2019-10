× Tuscumbia woman killed in wreck

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said a woman was killed Thursday morning when her car ran into a tree.

Samantha Michelle Potter, 23, died when her car ran off a curve on Alabama Highway 247 in Franklin County and hit a tree, Alabama State Troopers said. The wreck happened east of Red Bay around 11:15 a.m.

State troopers are still investigating the wreck.