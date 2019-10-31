Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing senior

Cecil B. McAllister (Photo: ALEA)

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. – The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a missing senior.

Police said Cecil B. McAllister was last seen in the 6900 block of Highway 216 in Cottondale around 2 p.m. on October 29. He was last seen wearing jeans, a red button-down plaid shirt, a baseball hat, and carrying a walking stick.

McAllister is 97-years-old, weighs130 pounds, and is 5’4″ tall. He has brown eyes and grey hair.

Police said McAllister could be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has any information about where Cecil B McAllister might be, please contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-248-4530 or call 911.

