Trunk or Treat Halloween event to benefit Huntsville homeless

Posted 10:30 pm, October 31, 2019, by
Data pix.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Families were bundling up on Halloween to do some trick or treating, and Jeep and Mustang drivers were passing out candy and collecting goods for the homeless.

"We don't want it just to be out of the back of your Jeep. You want to create a fun environment," Rocket City Wranglers member Nancy Kennedy said.

Club members from Rocket City Wranglers came prepared to the Providence parking lot.

Each car and SUV is different from the next, but every single one is loaded up with goodies.

The Jeep and Mustang owners were filling up kids' bags and buckets. But they're also hoping to fill up the truck. They're taking food and clothing donations to benefit the Downtown Rescue Mission.

"Unfortunately, we do happen to see a lot of people in need at this time of year," Kennedy said.

Right now, the Downtown Rescue Mission is taking donations for Thanksgiving. Leaders there say it costs $2.04 to give someone a meal.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.