Trunk or Treat Halloween event to benefit Huntsville homeless

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Families were bundling up on Halloween to do some trick or treating, and Jeep and Mustang drivers were passing out candy and collecting goods for the homeless.

"We don't want it just to be out of the back of your Jeep. You want to create a fun environment," Rocket City Wranglers member Nancy Kennedy said.

Club members from Rocket City Wranglers came prepared to the Providence parking lot.

Each car and SUV is different from the next, but every single one is loaded up with goodies.

The Jeep and Mustang owners were filling up kids' bags and buckets. But they're also hoping to fill up the truck. They're taking food and clothing donations to benefit the Downtown Rescue Mission.

"Unfortunately, we do happen to see a lot of people in need at this time of year," Kennedy said.

Right now, the Downtown Rescue Mission is taking donations for Thanksgiving. Leaders there say it costs $2.04 to give someone a meal.