Thursday morning school bus delays in Limestone County

Posted 7:47 am, October 31, 2019, by

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Some Limestone County Schools buses have been rerouted or delayed due to weather in the area.

As of 7:45 a.m., Limestone County Schools has tweeted about three routes that have been affected.

Tanner Bus 85 was running 40 minutes behind due to a tree blocking a road.

Clements/Blue Springs Bus 103 was running approximately 45-50 minutes late.

West/Sugar Creek Bus 26 was being rerouted due to a tree down on Patterson Hill Road, causing pickup delays.

