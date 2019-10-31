Thursday morning school bus delays in Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Some Limestone County Schools buses have been rerouted or delayed due to weather in the area.
As of 7:45 a.m., Limestone County Schools has tweeted about three routes that have been affected.
Tanner Bus 85 was running 40 minutes behind due to a tree blocking a road.
Clements/Blue Springs Bus 103 was running approximately 45-50 minutes late.
West/Sugar Creek Bus 26 was being rerouted due to a tree down on Patterson Hill Road, causing pickup delays.
34.780007 -86.942380