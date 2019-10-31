× Proposed Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney bill would mandate security cameras at apartment complexes

An online petition is pushing for security cameras to be installed at apartment complexes in the wake of the murder of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney earlier this month in Birmingham.

The petition at Change.org is calling for a federal law that would make working security cameras mandatory at all multi-residential complexes. The proposal calls for property owners to reach an agreement with a federal agency on the number of cameras and their placement. Non working cameras would result in a financial penalty or suspension of residential license.

The petition had 881 signatures as of Thursday morning.

McKinney was kidnapped from her public housing project in Birmingham Oct. 12. Her body was found in a trash bin 10 days later.

Two people have been charged with capital murder in her death.

“Yes, there will always be evil present,” the petition states. “However this measure would help deter and criminally address future evil deeds.”