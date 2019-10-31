× Power restored after Thursday morning outage affects north Huntsville, UAH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Power was out across parts of northwest Huntsville Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from Huntsville Utilities, power was lost around 6:40 a.m. in an area between University Drive south to I-565, and Research Park Boulevard east to Jordan Lane.

A second outage included the area of University Drive south to I-565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.

The outage also included part of the UAH campus.

HU Crews are also responding to additional affected customers in the area from University Dr south to I-565 and from Sparkman Dr east to Memorial Pkwy. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) October 31, 2019

HU said power was restored at 7:30 a.m., with the outage caused by storms moving through the area.