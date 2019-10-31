Power restored after Thursday morning outage affects north Huntsville, UAH
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Power was out across parts of northwest Huntsville Thursday morning.
According to a tweet from Huntsville Utilities, power was lost around 6:40 a.m. in an area between University Drive south to I-565, and Research Park Boulevard east to Jordan Lane.
A second outage included the area of University Drive south to I-565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.
The outage also included part of the UAH campus.
HU said power was restored at 7:30 a.m., with the outage caused by storms moving through the area.