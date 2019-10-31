New video shows final minute of deadly Madison police encounter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- New video obtained by WHNT News 19 shows the final moments before Madison police officers shot and killed Dana Fletcher.

Fletcher, 39, was killed in the parking lot outside the Planet Fitness at the corner of Highway 72 and Wall Triana Highway Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said they responded to a call that day claiming Fletcher and a woman were recording people on video inside the gym and asking them personal questions. Police approached the couple with a child in a van in the shopping center's parking lot.

Authorities said the woman and child were pulled out of the van during a struggle. The Madison County Sheriff's Office, which is handling the investigation, said Fletcher got out of the van with a gun in his hand and pointed it at officers. Two officers fired and hit Fletcher. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fletcher's wife has posted a widely-circulated message on Facebook that says her husband was unarmed.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the shooting should be complete by the end of next week. A sheriff's office spokesman told WHNT News 19 the department has obtained "irrefutable evidence" Fletcher had a gun at the time of the shooting.

Five officers were placed on leave after the shooting.