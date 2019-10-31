NAACP hosting town hall on deadly force by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The Huntsville /Madison County NAACP will host a town hall on November 4 for residents to ask questions about the laws surrounding deadly force by police.

This comes after Dana Fletcher was shot and killed following an altercation with police outside of a Madison Planet Fitness, Sunday.

Madison County District Attorney Robert L. Broussard will take questions along with Mr. Jerry Burnet of the NAACP.

"Learn! It's the opportunity for the public to learn the law as it is and follow the guidelines of it," said Burnet, the president of the Huntsville/Madison County NAACP.

The NAACP understands frustrations are mounting and is urging people to come with level heads.

"You can't learn at a shouting event. We have to stay calm. We have to keep our ears open and ask questions," said Burnet.

The NAACP does believe police are not showing any accountability as the number of shootings involving black men grows.

"I can share that frustration. Cause everyone is eager for something to be done because of the amount of young black men being killed by law enforcement officers. It happens all across the land," said Burnet.

The town hall starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Richard Showers Center located on 4600 Blue Spring Road NW in Huntsville.

For more information call the NAACP at 256-655-9330.