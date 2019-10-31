Monrovia Elementary School students enjoy annual Halloween parade

Posted 7:31 pm, October 31, 2019, by
Data pix.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - It's Halloween and kids all around the Tennessee Valley will be trick-or-treating.

Thursday morning students at Monrovia Elementary School in Madison County got to show off their costumes early.

The kids strutted their stuff in a Halloween parade, high fiving friends and having a great time.

There were lions, princesses, and of course an astronaut or two.

These students didn't just pick a costume on a whim. They got inspired by their favorite stories.

"Well, basically my who was book here. I am a huge space fan. I mean I really love biology but astronomy I am pretty good at that," said Jaydn Hayes, a student at Monrovia Elementary School.

Teachers said they have been hosting the parade for about five years and the students look forward to it all year long.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.