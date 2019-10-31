Monrovia Elementary School students enjoy annual Halloween parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - It's Halloween and kids all around the Tennessee Valley will be trick-or-treating.

Thursday morning students at Monrovia Elementary School in Madison County got to show off their costumes early.

The kids strutted their stuff in a Halloween parade, high fiving friends and having a great time.

There were lions, princesses, and of course an astronaut or two.

These students didn't just pick a costume on a whim. They got inspired by their favorite stories.

"Well, basically my who was book here. I am a huge space fan. I mean I really love biology but astronomy I am pretty good at that," said Jaydn Hayes, a student at Monrovia Elementary School.

Teachers said they have been hosting the parade for about five years and the students look forward to it all year long.