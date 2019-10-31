Limestone County Halloween event created out of a mistake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Thursday night is trunk or treat on the downtown square in Limestone County, but a few years ago this event wasn't a thing.

It all has to do with confusion between Alabama and Texas.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office's trunk or treat was born out of a mistake. Confusion between Limestone County Alabama and a county in Texas of the same name.

"There's a Limestone County Texas and a lot of people on our Facebook page and their Facebook page. So those were people in Texas, soon after that, within a few days, people here around Athens and our county started hearing about it. Either seeing it, I don't know how it got here, but either seeing it on their page it may have been some cross confusion," said Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

After the confusion, the sheriff's office decided to actually put on its first Halloween event with just two weeks to prepare.

Nonetheless, the sheriff's office said the trunk or treat has been a highly anticipated hit with the community for the past few years.