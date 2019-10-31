× Inmate found dead in Bullock County prison

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. – An inmate serving time for rape died at the Bullock County Correctional Facility earlier this month, state prison officials said.

Marcus Green, 34, of Birmingham, was found in bed on his back and unresponsive Oct. 6, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. He was taken to the facility’s health care unit, where officials said he was pronounced dead after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Green was serving a 20-year sentence out of Jefferson County for first-degree rape.

The Department of Corrections said an autopsy was being performed to determine the cause of death.

Green is the sixth inmate to die in an Alabama prison this month.

Three inmates died in three separate events at Donaldson Correctional Facility earlier this month — one who died after a confrontation with prison guards, one by apparent suicide and a third whose cause of death was under investigation.

One died at Holman Correctional Facility, and corrections officials said they believed no foul play was involved in that death.

Last week, an inmate was killed in a stabbing at Ventress Correctional Facility.

And also last week, an inmate serving time for sex abuse and sodomy died at Elmore Correctional Facility after being found with a head injury.