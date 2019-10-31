How you can help all trick or treaters enjoy their Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Putting a teal-colored pumpkin on your doorstep or in your yard this Halloween indicates that your house is allergy safe.

Allergy safe houses offer trick or treaters non-food products like small games, stick-on tattoo's, and crafts.

“The teal pumpkin project gives them a way to still participate in Halloween and the whole trick or treating process, just like every other kid and make those memories for themselves,” said Stephenie Walker, owner of Rocket City Mom.

“Letting trick or treaters know that you have something at your house to give them that’s not candy, something that’s not edible, that won’t be something that triggers a food allergy or a sensitivity,” Walker said.

Other colored pumpkins are important too. Blue is associated with autism. Some children may be carrying blue pumpkins around.

“The blue pumpkin means that they’re diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. It might mean that they have sensory issues, or that they have trouble waiting their turn, or that they have more behavior than the children around them,” said Caitlin Medley from Riley Behavioral and Education Center.

Medley said some families choose not to use the blue pumpkin because they want to be included and accepted.

“Whether or not they choose to use a blue pumpkin, as a community we just need to be accepting and understanding of every child that comes through," Medley said. "Whether they’re wearing a costume, whether they’re saying Happy Halloween or not, we just want to make it a safe or fun Halloween for everybody.”

Walker said if you don't want to buy or paint a pumpkin teal and still want to be a food allergy safe house, make a sign indicating so.

Some other considerations to make while waiting for trick or treaters to come to your door is to hand out or leave treats in the driveway, for wheelchair accessibility.