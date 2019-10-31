Halloween Morning: Warm Air, Wind, Rain, & Now Colder Temperatures

What a crazy start your Halloween! We woke up to rain and milder temperatures. Everyone started in the lower 70s, but that changed in a hurry. We dropped several degrees in just a few minutes with a strong cold front moving through. On television this morning, it was 58° at Huntsville International, while we were still at 68° in downtown Huntsville.  Look at the temperature change from 5am to 9am!

That’s right we dropped 26° in four hours! Winds were also gusting over 30 mph through the morning commute. He is a look at the wind gusts around 7am this morning.

7am Thursday Morning Winds

Some parts of the area had trees down and power outages. No “severe weather” officially, but it was definitely a potpourri of weather this morning. Here is a look at the some of the reports from the National Weather Service:

hunchat 2019/10/31 7:03 AM EM-Colbert-Smith Damage reports from Colbert this morning: 0407 – Tree down at intersection of Colburn Mill Rd & Coburn Mountain Rd (Littleville) 0413 – Power Outage reported on Flatwoods Rd (New Bethel) 0421 – Tree down at Underwood Mtn Rd & Johnson Ln (New Bethel) 0450 – Transformer Fire at 205 Cottontown Ln (Leighton) 0505 – Tree down at Burton Hill Rd & Pickwick St (Sheffield) 0511 – Tree down at 4160 LaGrange Rd (LaGrange) 0615 – Tree down at Henderson Point Rd & Woodmont Dr (Tuscumbia) 0651 – Tree down at Treemont Dr & Woodmont Dr (Tuscumbia)

 

Bundle up for trick-or-treating this evening! Temperatures will be in the 40s!

Now we get ready for plenty of cold air this afternoon through the weekend. There is a *FREEZE WARNING* up for the Tennessee Valley for Friday with four nights of lows in the 30s!

