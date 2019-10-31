Halloween Morning: Warm Air, Wind, Rain, & Now Colder Temperatures

What a crazy start your Halloween! We woke up to rain and milder temperatures. Everyone started in the lower 70s, but that changed in a hurry. We dropped several degrees in just a few minutes with a strong cold front moving through. On television this morning, it was 58° at Huntsville International, while we were still at 68° in downtown Huntsville. Look at the temperature change from 5am to 9am!

That’s right we dropped 26° in four hours! Winds were also gusting over 30 mph through the morning commute. He is a look at the wind gusts around 7am this morning.

Some parts of the area had trees down and power outages. No “severe weather” officially, but it was definitely a potpourri of weather this morning. Here is a look at the some of the reports from the National Weather Service:

hunchat 2019/10/31 7:03 AM EM-Colbert-Smith Damage reports from Colbert this morning: 0407 – Tree down at intersection of Colburn Mill Rd & Coburn Mountain Rd (Littleville) 0413 – Power Outage reported on Flatwoods Rd (New Bethel) 0421 – Tree down at Underwood Mtn Rd & Johnson Ln (New Bethel) 0450 – Transformer Fire at 205 Cottontown Ln (Leighton) 0505 – Tree down at Burton Hill Rd & Pickwick St (Sheffield) 0511 – Tree down at 4160 LaGrange Rd (LaGrange) 0615 – Tree down at Henderson Point Rd & Woodmont Dr (Tuscumbia) 0651 – Tree down at Treemont Dr & Woodmont Dr (Tuscumbia)

Bundle up for trick-or-treating this evening! Temperatures will be in the 40s!

Now we get ready for plenty of cold air this afternoon through the weekend. There is a *FREEZE WARNING* up for the Tennessee Valley for Friday with four nights of lows in the 30s!

WHNT News 19 Weather