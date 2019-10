HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Don’t let those costumes go to waste after Halloween!

The Planters NUTmobile and Mr. Peanut himself will be collecting costume donations Sunday, November 3 outside Kroger located on 2110 Oakwood Avenue. The collection starts at 11 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

They ask that costumes be in mint condition. Donations will be given to the Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theatre.