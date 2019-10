Geraldine, Hazel Green advance to state volleyball title games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - After beginning the day with 13 local teams in the AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament, we are now down to just two.

In Class 3A, Geraldine beat Prattville Christian (25-13, 20-25, 25-7, 25-23) and Houston Academy (25-17, 25-23, 26-24) to advance to the state title game. The Lady Bulldogs will face Montgomery Academy at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

In Class 6A, Hazel Green beat Pelham (25-21, 35-33, 25-17) and Albertville (25-18, 25-12, 25-13) to advance to the state title game. The Lady Trojans will face off with Spanish Fort on Thursday at 1:15 p.m.

Here's a look at how our other local teams did:

Class 1A

Athens Bible defeated by Westminster-Oak Mountain in quarterfinals 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8

Class 3A

Lexington defeated by St. Luke's Episcopal in quarterfinals 25-11, 25-12, 25-19

Westminster Christian defeated by Montgomery Academy in quarterfinals 25-11, 25-13, 25-13

Class 4A

Central defeated by Bayside Academy in quarterfinals 25-16, 25-11, 25-7

Brooks defeated by LAMP in quarterfinals 25-14, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17

Class 5A

Guntersville defeated by Faith Academy in quarterfinals 25-22, 12-25, 25-23, 25-17

Lawrence County defeats Ramsay in quarterfinals 25-22, 25-22, 26-24, then is defeated by Faith Academy in semifinals 26-24, 24-26, 29-27, 25-23

Class 6A

Albertville defeats Northridge in quarterfinals 25-20, 25-19, 25-18, then is defeated by Hazel Green 25-18, 25-12, 25-13

Athens is defeated by Spanish Fort in quarterfinals 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

Hartselle defeats Chelsea in quarterfinals 19-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20, then is defeated by Spanish Fort in semifinals 25-23, 25-16, 25-17

Class 7A

Bob Jones defeats Baker in quarterfinals 16-25, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25, 15-12, then is defeated by McGill-Toolen Catholic in semifinals 25-21, 25-18, 25-16