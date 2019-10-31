Drought Monitor Update: Big Improvement With Recent Rain!

No more *extreme* drought across the Tennessee Valley. Last week’s rain improved drought numbers this week. Huntsville International had over two inches of rain with some parts of the area receiving over three inches. Here is a look at the number drought outlook valid October 31, 2019:

Most areas west of I-65 are no longer seeing drought conditions. The *severe drought* is now out of Madison County and Jackson/DeKalb Counties is in the clear of *extreme* conditions.

Here is a look at last week:

You can see how Jackson & DeKalb were in the *extreme* category with parts of Madison County being *severe*.

Here is how they look side by side:

What happened? Rain from last week, as much as three inches, put a big dent in our drought numbers. With Thursday’s rain, we could see an improvement for next week as well. It might be a close call through as dry weather takes over the area Thursday afternoon through next week. Halloween’s rain and the dry weather through next week might cancel each other out. We’ll have to see. Here is a look at October’s calendar. We are now at 4.67″ at Huntsville International for the month of October which is more than our 3.59″ average. We’ll add a little more to that with Thursday’s rainfall totals.

It will be dry from Thursday through most of next week. We’ll see what happens from here!

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion