Cullman County and Winston County deputies recover stolen Corvette, charge man with receiving stolen property, meth possession

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A stolen Corvette has been found and returned to the owner after a joint investigation by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested Preston Chyenne Johnson, 36, of Good Hope on October 31.

Johnson is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.

Cullman County deputies received reports that a 1998 red C5 Corvette stolen out of Winston County could be in Cullman County.

CCSO investigators and WCSO investigators followed up on leads and located the vehicle in the Good Hope area in the possession of Johnson. The stolen vehicle was returned to its rightful owner.

Deputies found that Johnson was in possession of 13 grams of Methamphetamine, needles and other drug paraphernalia. An AR-15 was also found to be illegally in his possession as Johnson is a convicted felon.

“I am thankful we were able to recover the stolen vehicle for the owner and have it returned to him and thankful that the suspect is now sitting in jail where he belongs”, said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would also like to thank the investigators from our office and Winston County for the great job on this case,” added Gentry.

Other charges may be pending as the investigation continues.