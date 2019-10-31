× Collinsville man accused of raping child

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A Collinsville man has been arrested and charged with rape, according to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Daniel Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape in the first degree, according to authorities.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday a child reported to a parent that Johnson had engaged in inappropriate behavior with them. Authorities said Johnson and the child know each other.

Johnson is currently being held in the Dekalb County Detention Center without bond.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “Cases like this are never easy. I’d like to thank our investigator for his steadfast dedication to bringing these perpetrators to justice.”

“I’d also like to thank the family for coming forward with this information. We’d also like to encourage families to please contact us if a child reports any inappropriate behavior,” said Welden. “These incidents must be investigated and perpetrators must be brought to justice in order to protect them from future abuse.”