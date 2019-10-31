Broadway Theatre League presents, The Spongebob Musical

Courtesy: Broadway Theatre League Facebook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Broadway Theatre League presents Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The entire family can enjoy the show that celebrates friendship, cooperation, unity and inclusion. The SpongeBob Musical runs November 1-3, 2019 at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.

Show dates and times are:

  • Friday Nov. 1, 2019, 8:00pm
  • Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, 2:00pm
  • Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, 8:00pm
  • Sunday Nov. 3, 2019, 1:00pm
  • Sunday Nov. 3, 2019, 6:30pm

