Broadway Theatre League presents, The Spongebob Musical

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Broadway Theatre League presents Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The entire family can enjoy the show that celebrates friendship, cooperation, unity and inclusion. The SpongeBob Musical runs November 1-3, 2019 at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.

Show dates and times are:

Friday Nov. 1, 2019, 8:00pm

Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, 2:00pm

Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, 8:00pm

Sunday Nov. 3, 2019, 1:00pm

Sunday Nov. 3, 2019, 6:30pm

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.