$20,000 donated to two organizations at Taste of Huntsville charity event

Posted 9:59 pm, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04PM, October 31, 2019
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - More than 30 restaurants and caterers participated in this year's Taste of Huntsville charity event.

Two local groups are chosen each year to benefit from the event. Thursday, organizers announced the total amount of money raised to the two benefiting organizations.

The Huntsville/Madison County Hospitality Association presented a check with the funds collected to this year's taste charities.

The Rescue Mission serves the homeless community in Huntsville, while Kids to Love works to meet the needs of kids in the foster system.

Taste of Huntsville is the largest fundraiser organized by the Huntsville/Madison County Hospitality Association.

