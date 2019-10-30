× UAH supporting lifelong learning as Huntsville grows

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the Huntsville area continues to grow, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UAH wants to make sure seniors have a place to go to make friends and continue their education.

OLLI funding started at The University of Alabama in Huntsville in 2005. But UAH has had a continuing education program since 1997.

“What we are trying to do is keep people engaged and involved because we know that people live longer if they are engaged,” said David Styers, the board president of OLLI at UAH.

Today, residents ages 50 and up can take classes at UAH through the lifelong learning program. Each term, there are upwards of 70 different class options.

From art history, french, to beginners bridge and Thai-Chi, the opportunities continue to grow.

“Your mind is stimulated. But it’s not just that. It’s the social interaction. We all need people to do something with. We all need people to interface with,” said Sue Chatham, a lifelong learner.

Chatham says the curriculum has been beneficial for life off-campus.

“As we get older, we really need the balance practice. Tai-Chi is slow, it is soothing,” said Chatham.

The classes are taught by volunteers. OLLI says because of how educated the community is, more people are willing to volunteer their time. You do not have to be a trained teacher to contribute to the lifelong learning curriculum.

For instance, one class centered around “How To Tailgate”. The students learned how its done and made a recipe book for the occasion.

You can call reach the program by calling (256) 824-6183