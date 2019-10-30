UAH ranked 16 in NABC Division II Men’s Basketball Poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The preseason edition of the NABC Division II Men's Basketball Rankings were released on Tuesday, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville will enter the regular season ranked No. 16.

This is UAH's first appearance in the NABC poll since February of 2017, and this is UAH's first preseason ranking in the coaches poll since the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

The Chargers will open the 2019-20 season on Nov. 9 when the squad makes the short trip down to Montevallo for a neutral site game against Saint Leo. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.