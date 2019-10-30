Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Athens Golden Eagles’ Jordan Scott

Posted 10:07 pm, October 30, 2019, by

The Athens Golden Eagles are 7-2 on the season so far and a guy who’s been a huge part of their success is their quarterback Jordan Scott.

Jordan Scott scored four touchdowns in less than two full quarters of action in the Golden Eagles 50-0 shut out against Lee earning him the Week 9 Tyler Mann Player of the Week.

WHNT News 19 Sports Reporter Olivia Whitmire surprised Jordan Scott and the rest of the Golden Eagles with the award during practice.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.