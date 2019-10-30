× Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Athens Golden Eagles’ Jordan Scott

The Athens Golden Eagles are 7-2 on the season so far and a guy who’s been a huge part of their success is their quarterback Jordan Scott.

Jordan Scott scored four touchdowns in less than two full quarters of action in the Golden Eagles 50-0 shut out against Lee earning him the Week 9 Tyler Mann Player of the Week.

WHNT News 19 Sports Reporter Olivia Whitmire surprised Jordan Scott and the rest of the Golden Eagles with the award during practice.