Thursday Night Football: Athens set for road test with Austin

Posted 12:17 am, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26AM, October 30, 2019
Data pix.

ATHENS, Ala. - On Thursday night under the bright lights at Austin Football Field, the Athens Golden Eagles (7-2)  will face the Austin Black Bears (6-3).

Both of these teams have secured playoff spots already. Athens will host Buckhorn in the first round while Austin will be on the road against Thompson.

"They're a really good football team very well coached," said Athens head football coach Cody Gross. "They're fast, they're physical, they're big. You name it, they got it, and we'll have our hands full Thursday night, but looking forward to watching our guys play. It's another opportunity to get better."

Athens leads the all-time series against Austin holding a 23-16-1 record.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.