Small Chance For A Few Strong To Severe Storms Today

Small severe threat today: The Storm Prediction Center has put all of north Alabama in a *Marginal Risk* for severe weather today. For the vast majority of us, we will not see severe weather, but we can’t totally rule out a storm becoming briefly severe.

Heavy rain area-wide today: While most of us won’t see strong storms, most of us will see heavy rain today, particularly before 1pm. The Weather Prediction Center has placed us under a *Slight Risk* for excessive rainfall today. That means most of us will see heavy rain, and in some spots, there could be some flooding.

Overall threat today: While the overall severe weather threat is very low, it isn’t quite zero.

Heavy rain is likely. Beyond that, a few storms could produce some cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds. A weak, brief spin up tornado can’t be ruled out today, but the overall severe weather threat is very low. Most of us just get a soaking rain today. On days like today, you should go about your plans as normal (assuming your plans are indoors, that is), but have a way to get weather information in case things go south. One way to stay informed is to have Live Alert 19 on your phone. You can download Live Alert 19 here.

