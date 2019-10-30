Shopping Spooktacular benefits Albertville Students in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE Ala. - Hundreds of Albertville High School students got a special treat Wednesday afternoon as part of the second annual Shopping Spooktacular.

“Being around young people all day long, there’s a lot of challenges in being a young person,” said 12th-grade counselor Kenna Cahela. “We love our students. We want them to know they’re cared for, and that we are here to provide for their needs.”

Last year, Cahela spoke with other school employees about how much of their clothing items they have outgrown.

Afterward, they decided this Shopping Spooktacular would be a great way to give back to the kids who might not have as much.

“We have students that might not have transportation to go to the store or maybe as the holidays are coming up, money might be a little bit more tight,” said Cahela.

From jeans to coats, jewelry, and dress pants, the event had something for everyone.

Students were are able to take an unlimited amount either for themselves or their loved ones for free.

There were clothes for infants, high schoolers, and adults.

“We don’t want any stigma attached to the event. This is for anyone. No one is looking at anybody else, they’re just taking what they need,” added Cahela.

The items not taken by anyone at Wednesday’s event will be donated to charities in the area.