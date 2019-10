× Planters NUTmobile heading to Downtown Huntsville Library

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Move over, Weinermobile! There’s a new traveling billboard in town.

Planters will bring the NUTmobile to Huntsville for Halloween, and they’ll be participating in the 10:30 a.m. puppet show at the Downtown Huntsville Library.

Even better, the Huntsville Madison County Public Library said the public can get pictures with the NUTmobile afterward.