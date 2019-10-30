Morgan County Sheriff’s Office looks to hire 3 School Resource Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett is looking to add three members to his team of school resource officers.

Currently, there are only six resource officers, several of them are shared between schools to fill the need of 14 campuses.

The sheriff's office spokesperson said recent school threats have shown the importance of having a law enforcement presence at each school.

"We've seen recently, through the Brewer High School incident, the important role that they play in ensuring that the environment is safe," explained Mike Swafford with the sheriff's office. "There's someone there who can respond quickly, immediately. So it's a no brainer to work hard to fill these additional positions."

The sheriff's office said the three positions were included in the approved fiscal budget.

To be considered for one of the positions applicants must have:

At least 20 years of law enforcement experience

Good standing with APOSTC

Previous active shooter training (or willing to be trained)